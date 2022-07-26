Jackie L. Scites
JACKIE L. SCITES, 75 of Wayne, W.Va., died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Robertson-Cyrus Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. He was born September 2, 1946, in Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the Late Ira and Zelma Scites McCoy. Jack was the owner/operator of Wayne Lumber Company and was a member of the NRA. Jack enjoyed farming and working with his hands. He spent much of his time in the 1960's and 70's building stock cars and racing them at the local racetracks before passing his passion on to his son. Nearly every weekend the two could be found at an asphalt track somewhere. Survivors include his loving wife, Sheila Robertson Scites; his son, Davin I. Scites and wife Kelley of Mooresville, N.C.; his daughters, Rhonda L. Ross of Kenova, Miranda Runyon, Katie Riggs and Casi Robertson, all of Fort Gay, W.Va.; three sisters, Pippa Lambrose of Columbia, S.C., Shauna Farley of Huntington, W.Va., Kesha McCoy of Wayne, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Lily, Brinlee, Brody, Kenley, Maverick and Violet. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

