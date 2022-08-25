Jackie Lee Starkey
JACKIE LEE STARKEY, 47, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born August 5, 1974. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Edwin Starkey and maternal grandparents, Henry and Shirley Meadows. He is survived by his mother, Lisa Tiller and stepfather Jack Tiller; a son, Jackson Starkey; a daughter, Cass Starkey; stepson Jared Stull; two brothers, Hank Starkey and Donnie Tiller and one niece, Chelsea Starkey. Jackie Lee worked for the WV Department of Highways. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

