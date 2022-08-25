JACKIE LEE STARKEY, 47, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born August 5, 1974. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Edwin Starkey and maternal grandparents, Henry and Shirley Meadows. He is survived by his mother, Lisa Tiller and stepfather Jack Tiller; a son, Jackson Starkey; a daughter, Cass Starkey; stepson Jared Stull; two brothers, Hank Starkey and Donnie Tiller and one niece, Chelsea Starkey. Jackie Lee worked for the WV Department of Highways. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rough 'N' Rowdy wows the fans in Huntington
- Man to pay child support for child of father he killed
- For an evening, 4th Avenue will be Cruise Avenue once again
- Ironton mayor charged with operating a vehicle impaired
- Huff: Quarterback competition is close
- Marshall football’s Rasheen Ali to miss start of regular season
- Leep interception saves win for Fairland
- Man gets 18 years for federal drug crimes in Huntington
- BUSINESS BEAT: Outback building new restaurant at former Applebee's location
- Payne's role growing in Herd offense
Collections
- Photos: Marshall Fan Day
- Photos: Fall semester begins at Marshall University
- Photos: Fairland vs. Portsmouth West, football
- Photos: Marshall University Freshman Convocation
- Photos: 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 20th
- Photos: South Point vs. Boyd County, football
- Photos: Hot Nights, Cool Jazz with the Bob Thompson Unit
- Photos: Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert
- Photos: Tasting Tour of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory