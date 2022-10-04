JACKIE LEON DICKERSON, 83, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born January 19, 1939, in Wayne, a son of the late Raymond Wilson and Dorothy Mae Dickerson. He was a U.S. Army veteran, worked at Houdaille Industries, and retired from Cabot Oil & Gas with over 15 years of service. He was a member of Centerville Missionary Baptist Church at Whites Creek and attended Wayne Baptist Church. Jack was an avid golfer and also enjoyed wood turning.

Survivors include his loving wife, Dorene Clark Dickerson; one son, Andrew (Donna) Dickerson of Wayne; two daughters, Julie (Jeffrey) Ferry of Huntington, W.Va., and Heather Dickerson of Kenova, W.Va.; three granddaughters, Lori Adams of Wayne, Erin Ferry and Sarah Ferry, both of Huntington; and many close friends.

