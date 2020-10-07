Essential reporting in volatile times.

JACKIE M. BERRY, born on April 15, 1931, left this life on October 2, 2020, in Williamsburg, Va. Jackie was the daughter of the late Harry and Sylvia Simmons. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 57 years, William C. “Bud” Berry, and grandson, Todd C. Berry. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Claudina White, Laura Bell Ellison, and brother, Harry Joe Simmons. She was a mother, friend and sister to very many. She always told it like it was whether you liked it or not. She loved to get “Dolled Up,” including a time when she slipped on ice, had a compound fracture and insisted her husband wrap her ankle in a towel so she could first put on makeup before going to the hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie and son-in-law Forest of Williamsburg, Va., who took care of her every need, and son, William Wayne “Bubba” Berry and daughter-in-law Cindy from Clermont, Fla.; a godson, William Berry Sanchez; and foster grandchildren, Berry Curtis Ellis, Bridget Moore and Jason Ellis. Jackie never met a stranger and leaves many relatives and close friends whom she deeply cherished. She loved “Old Time” Country and Gospel music and had front-row seats for more than 40 years to the National Gospel Quartet Convention. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service. Interment will be at White Chapel Cemetery in Barboursville, W.Va. Bucktrout Funeral Home, Williamsburg, Va., is in charge of arrangements. 

