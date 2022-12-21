Jacob Logan Clay
SYSTEM

JACOB LOGAN "JAKE" CLAY of West Hamlin, W.Va., born August 27, 1997, passed away December 11, 2022, at the age of 25 years, three months and fourteen days. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Irene Granny Clay, Cline Clay, Brady Workman and Florence Workman; grandparents James McKee and Wanda Frye; Aunt Rebecca McKee and cousin Randy Holley II.

He was a 2016 graduate of Lincoln County High School where he was very active in sports playing soccer and basketball. Jake loved fishing, playing cards and board games. He worked for DDS Gas Co.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you