JACOB VAUGHAN, 85 of Wayne, W.Va., went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was a wonderful daddy, husband, and pappy and a member of the Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed his family so much, riding his four-wheeler, joking, and making sure all the children got plenty of candy on Halloween. Jacob was a member of the Laborer's Union of Steelworkers in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Oma Vaughan; his wife of 52 years, Nannie Vaughan; two brothers Robert Lee Vaughan and Jerry Ronald Vaughan; one infant sister, Sharon Vaughan; grandson Holdin Smith; and one great grandson, Jace Ryan McGowan.
He leaves behind six children, Freddie (Anita) Aliff, Connie (Woody) Spence, Jakie (Jeannie) Vaughan, Faye (Mark) Mills, Robert Vaughan, and Roger (Cynthia) Vaughan; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and four great- great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Also surviving is one sister, Carla (Charlie) Adkins of Louisville, Ky.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and dear friends. He will surely be missed by all.
Private services will be held for the family with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Interment will be in the Browning-Vaughan Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vaughan family.
