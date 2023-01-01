Jacqueline Renee Maggard
JACQUELINE RENEE PELFREY MAGGARD, 54 of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 29, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family who loved her the most. Jackie was born in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Paul and Sondra Clay Hewlett. Jackie enjoyed being surrounded by her friends and family, especially her best friend of many years, Tonja Eplion. Jackie is survived by her husband of 16 years, Eddie Maggard; one daughter, Heather Pelfrey of Kenova and one son, Shane Pelfrey of Kenova; one sister, Susan Anderson; one granddaughter, who was the light of her life, Presley Pelfrey and grandson Bentley Clark and a special niece, Taylor Anderson. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor James Hodge officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. January 2 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV. 25709. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

