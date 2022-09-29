JACQUELINE SUE GRANT, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Patricia Smith.
Jackie is survived by her children, Robert (Cheryl) Grant, Terri (John Perry) Grant and Richard (Anita Snyder) Grant. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alexandria (Kaleb Harris) Rahal, Meagan (Kenneth) Grant-Kiesel, Madison Grant, Foster Jones and Patricia Paige Grant.
Jackie was a long-time employee of Owens-Illinois and eventually retired from Marshall Health OB/GYN where she worked in medical records. Jackie was a lifelong fan of Marshall University football and cherished spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
At her request, the family will celebrate Jackie's life in a private gathering. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
