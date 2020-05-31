JACQUELYN LYNN HUGHES, 51, of Hamlin, W.Va., died May 29. Graveside service will be Monday at Franklin Cemetery; visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service at Koontz Funeral Home. Face masks are recommended.
