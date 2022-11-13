We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother, JAHALA ANN McCORKLE TOMASELLI, of East Hartford, CT at the age of 95 on November 8, 2022. Jahala was born and raised in Huntington, West Virginia, daughter of Lester F. and Nellie Davis McCorkle. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Huntington. She graduated from Huntington East High School and received a degree in music education from Marshall University where she was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. While at college, she met our father, Joseph. After they wed, they made their home first in Norwalk, CT then relocated to East Hartford in 1957. Mom was an elementary vocal music educator beginning her career in Washington Courthouse, Ohio, and continuing to teach in Norwalk and East Hartford CT. She retired from Mayberry School in 2002 at the age of 75 on her own terms. Mom said that she never tired of walking through the doors to the school and seeing the bright, shining faces of all the children, each of whose lives she hoped to touch in a positive way. Her school concerts and productions were inspiring. Many were written and produced by the students. Last minute script revisions, costuming disasters, and scenery issues made for a very exciting lead up to the actual event - "excitement" that was shared with fellow teachers and family members who were deputized to help out. The annual audience-participation rendition of "The Twelve Days of Christmas" sent students, parents, and school staff home wearing smiles. She was a longtime member of New Covenant (formerly Burnside) United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and served on most every committee at some point. A talented singer and pianist, she was a sought-after accompanist at church and for school groups. Mom always considered others and served her fellow human beings wherever possible. She headed a group that cooked monthly meals for the East Hartford Friendship Center and Tabor House and brought monthly worship and music to residents at a local nursing home. And Mom loved to travel! Two of her greatest trips were to China and a cross country train trip followed by a cruise through the Panama Canal. Mom was a definite force to be reckoned with, yet she never mastered the skill of arriving on time. Our father once said that it really didn't matter, because when she got there, her smile lit up the room. She is survived by her 4 children, Patricia Stewart (Les), Nancy Tomaselli (William McAvoy), Joseph Tomaselli (Deneen), and MaryBeth Dudley (Timothy), 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters Jane Bruckler (Dennis) and Nancy McCorkle (Tom Hamrick), sisters-in-law Helen Collins Tomaselli (who was also a childhood friend), Fizina Tomaselli, and Janice Center, several nieces and nephews, dear friends and neighbors, and a large extended church family. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Tomaselli Sr., her brother Donald McCorkle, and a special friend Kelly Moore. Memorial donations may be made to the Lester F. and Nellie Davis McCorkle Scholarship Fund at Marshall University Foundation. Condolences or memories can be posted at www.cremationct.com.
