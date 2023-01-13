JAMES A. CALDWELL, 74 of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Kathleen Caldwell, died Jan. 11 in Hubbard House Hospice, Charleston. He was a retired carpenter. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at New Beginnings Church, St. Albans, W.Va. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hubbard Hospice House. Arrangements are being directed by Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Laney Hudson
- The Grill on Third brings upscale dining downtown
- Shawn Neal
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, employees for negligence against HHS student
- Mother of teenager hit and killed by off-duty deputy confronts sheriff
- Work begins at site of planned Culloden interchange
- Lisa Carol Blizzard
- Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
- Bill Gates touts nuclear development during energy-focused conversation in Charleston
- Cook wins Toughman opener despite light training
Collections
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Saturday
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Friday
- Photos: Marshall students begin 2023 spring semester
- Photos: Girls basketball, Huntington High vs. Parkersburg
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Gallia Academy, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. George Washington, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina, men's basketball
- Photos: 2022 year in review by Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Marshall vs. Georgia Southern, women's basketball