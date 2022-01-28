JAMES ALAN MITCHELL, “JIM,” age 82, went peacefully into the loving arms of his Savior Monday, January 17, 2022.
Jim was born August 7, 1939, in Weston, West Virginia, to the late Voyle and Amy Linger Mitchell. He graduated from Jane Lew High School in Jane Lew, West Virginia, in 1957. Jim eventually moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where he initially went to work at Union Boiler and then later for Pritchard Electric at Ashland Oil, retiring in 2001 as a laborer for the Union Local 1445.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and camping all of his life. The outdoors, in his mind, was only made better when shared with family. As such, one of the great joys of his life was Three Brother’s Camp that he acquired with brothers Howard and Charlie Mitchell in Valley Head, West Virginia, which saw a host of family and friends over the years and where he spent much of his retirement. His family very much looks forward to continuing this legacy in his honor for generations to come.
Jim is preceded in death by brother, Eugene Mitchell and his wife Isabel, sister, Katie White and her husband Ralph, sister, Geraldine Taylor and her husband Floyd, sister, Linda Barker, and a brother-in-law, Glenn Maley.
He is survived by sister, Shirley Maley, brother, Howard (Doris) Mitchell, brother, Thomas (Lana) Mitchell, brother, Charles (Roberta) Mitchell, and brother-in-law, Jerry Barker. He is also survived by his four children, James (Joanna) Mitchell, John (Hillary) Mitchell, Sherry (Ken) Ward and Lisa Ward, as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who fondly knew him as “Pampaw.”
Prior to moving to Huntington, Jim attended Wayside Southern Baptist Chapel in Buckhannon, West Virginia, and was baptized in the Buckhannon River at Sago, W.Va., in July 1974. It is with this blessed assurance that his family celebrates his life.
Services will be at ReClaim Church in Huntington, West Virginia, at noon on Saturday, January 29, 2022, with Pastor Corey Adkins officiating. The family will be accepting guests starting at 11 a.m.
Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
