JAMES ALBERT "AL" JOHNSON, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away December 21, 2021, after a short battle with lung cancer. Al was born January 10, 1948, in Putnam County, W.Va., the son of the late Clifford and Cathleen Johnson. He attended Hurricane High School and spent most of his career as a truck driver. He was married to his devoted wife, Trudie Johnson, for over 21 years. They shared a love for the outdoors. Al was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, boating and camping. He also had a sense of humor that would light up a room. He will be truly missed by his friends and family. Al is survived by his wife, Trudie Johnson of Huntington, W.Va.; sister, Kay Rice and her husband Wade of Hurricane, W.Va.; brother, Gary Johnson of Portland, Georgia; son, Keith Johnson of Glenwood, W.Va.; daughter, Angela Johnston of Culloden, W.Va.; and stepdaughter, Melissa Black and her husband Chad Black of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Kristy Jackson, Chelsea Call, Joshua Jackson, Caleb Black, Noah Black, Aden Williamson, Evan Williamson and Riley Williamson; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Day and Joanie Coyner. Visitation will be held at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., on December 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. Services will be held at noon with his cousin Robert Adkins officiating. Burial services will be held at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Hurricane, W.Va.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd inquires about Gator Bowl vacancy
- Tri-State Airport to launch business community fundraising campaign for new route
- MARY LYNN LONG POWELL WOOTEN
- Wayne County high schools installing devices to detect vape use
- Connolly's brings Irish pub fare to Hurricane
- Police roundup: Man charged in Barboursville shooting involving co-workers
- Christmas lights all around: Where to find the region’s drive-thru displays
- Valley Health distributing free, at-home COVID-19 tests
- 1861 Public House now open in Barboursville
- Herd's Porter shines late in 2021, sets stage for 2022
Collections
- Photos: Chesapeake High School art students create Uncommon Christmas Trees
- Photos: Culloden Elementary Holiday Hullabaloo
- Photos: Children meet Santa in Barboursville
- Photos: The Good Time Christmas Show
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Riverside, girls basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. Columbus Africentric, boys basketball
- Photos: Charcuterie 101 at Huntington's Kitchen
- Photos: Skating session at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Huntington vs. Ironton, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall football fans in New Orleans