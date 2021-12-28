JAMES ALBERT "AL" JOHNSON, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away December 21, 2021, after a short battle with lung cancer. Al was born January 10, 1948, in Putnam County, W.Va., the son of the late Clifford and Cathleen Johnson. He attended Hurricane High School and spent most of his career as a truck driver. He was married to his devoted wife, Trudie Johnson, for over 21 years. They shared a love for the outdoors. Al was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, boating and camping. He also had a sense of humor that would light up a room. He will be truly missed by his friends and family. Al is survived by his wife, Trudie Johnson of Huntington, W.Va.; sister, Kay Rice and her husband Wade of Hurricane, W.Va.; brother, Gary Johnson of Portland, Georgia; son, Keith Johnson of Glenwood, W.Va.; daughter, Angela Johnston of Culloden, W.Va.; and stepdaughter, Melissa Black and her husband Chad Black of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Kristy Jackson, Chelsea Call, Joshua Jackson, Caleb Black, Noah Black, Aden Williamson, Evan Williamson and Riley Williamson; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Day and Joanie Coyner. Visitation will be held at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., on December 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. Services will be held at noon with his cousin Robert Adkins officiating. Burial services will be held at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Hurricane, W.Va.

