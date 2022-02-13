On February 9, 2022, JAMES ALBERT COFFMAN JR. passed into God’s graces after a brief illness, at the age of 89. James Albert was a warrior and a force to be reckoned with. James is survived by many loving family members and friends: four costly children, James Albert Coffman III, Dr. Shawn Wayne Coffman, Amy Coffman Roam and Lora Jean Coffman; and eight phenomenal grandchildren, Timothy Coffman, Kelly Coffman, Joseph Coffman, Tyler Coffman, Peter Coffman, Cameron Roam, Carly Roam; and one gorgeous great-grandson, Finn Taylor; James Albert’s baby sister, Carolyn Sue and brother-in-law Dale Manns; brother-in-law, James Allen Martin Sr.; and Marie McComas. J.A. has also left behind the most loyal friend and Navy colleague, Emil Notti. James was preceded in death by his loyal and devoted wife, Patricia Elaine McComas; his parents, James Albert Coffman Sr. and Mabel Coffman; older sister, Doris Jean Nida and brother-in-law Lester Nida; younger sister, Helen Joyce Martin; brother-in-law, Francis McComas; nephew, Francis “Bo” McComas; beautiful granddaughter, Paige Elaine Coffman; and four amazing friends, Robert Frye, Cass Hutchinson, Junior Triplett and Jerry Bumgardner. James, fondly known as Uncle “B,” was loved and respected by a host of amazing nieces and nephews: Lester “Rusty” Nida Jr., Robert Nida, James Allen “Marty” Martin Jr., Beth Prichard Martin, Michael Manns, Stephen Manns, Matthew Manns, Bess Jeffrey, Rae Ritter, Rea Ritter; and oodles of wonderful great-nieces and -nephews. James was born on March 5, 1932, in his grandmother’s home in Salt Rock. He grew up in West Hamlin, W.Va., yet enjoyed much of his time on Upper Mud River Road, where he was nurtured by his Grandma and Grandpa Edwards and cousins, who were more like brothers. James graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1949, and after spending four years in the US Navy stationed in Guam during the Korean War, he returned home to attend and graduate from Marshall University in 1955 with a degree in Civil Engineering. James then swept Patricia Elaine Coffman off her feet, and married in 1957, made a home back in Salt Rock and were later blessed with four taxing children. James worked for the US Corps of Engineers in the geotechnical branch as a civil engineer. He was instrumental in establishing flood control dams in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia, including Summersville Lake, East Lynn Lake, Beech Fork Lake and Yatesville Lake. James would go on to retire in 1994 as Chief of Geo-Tech Branch. James was an avid runner before running was cool and remained a fitness enthusiast throughout his life. His indulges were few, but consisted of a nightly scoop of chocolate ice cream and homemade chocolate chip cookie slathered in peanut butter, made by his bride. James had great passion for the outdoors that included connecting with wildlife, bird watching, hiking, boating, camping, and he enjoyed sharing this passion with his children and grandchildren. His favorite spots included Canaan Valley, Dolly Sods, Sherwood Lake and Pocahontas County. In addition to loving the great outdoors, James had an equal interest in sports cars and owned a few of his own. And he was a fan of music, especially Big Band. James was grounded in his Christian faith and Methodist community and demonstrated his love for the Lord in church as a Sunday School teacher and Methodist Youth Fellowship leader and church superintendent. James was a committed donor to the American Red Cross and donated blood every opportunity he had, and according to the American Red Cross, James donated over 30 gallons of blood over his lifetime. James’ death is immense and beyond description and will leave a large void in many lives. The family wishes to acknowledge the nurturing support provided by the extended staff at Wyngate in Barboursville. This includes all who helped James navigate his days at Wyngate and make a home for him until the end. We want to give special thanks and great gratitude to Mark McClure and Mike Midkiff for their enduring friendships and services to James over the years. In lieu of flowers and last act of love, please consider donating blood to your local Red Cross donation center in memory and honor of James Albert Coffman Jr. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Jason Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock, with Military Graveside Rites by American Legion Post 111 of Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to service with CDC COVID-19 guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
