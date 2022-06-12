JAMES ALBERT MITCHELL, 95, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Joe Stowers. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was born October 16, 1926, in Weston, W.Va., a son of the late Marion Basil and Beatrice Maude Martin Mitchell. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served in World War II, was President of Houdaille Association for retirees. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Kilgore Mitchell, and his daughter, Barbara Lynn Nickell. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Jerry Chapman of Barboursville, W.Va.; and his son, James Albert Mitchell Jr. of Barboursville, W.Va.; sisters, Matilda Fowler of French Creek, W.Va., Mary Dodson of Austell, Ga., and Kate Finch of Norfolk, Va.; grandchildren: Katheryn Carrico, Brian Holley, Teressa Smith, Gary Nickell Jr., Jimi Mitchell, Aaron Mitchell and Jacob Mitchell; thirteen great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-
grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Cabell Health Care for their love, care, friendship and excellent service. Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
