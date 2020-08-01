Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JAMES ALBERT RAMEY, 79, of Wayne, died July 30 at home. He formerly worked as an equipment operator. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Ramey Cemetery, East Lynn. Private visitation for the family will be held. According to mandates and guidelines set by the CDC, social distancing and facial masks will be required. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.