JAMES ALBERT REYNOLDS, 85 of Lavalette, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation, Wayne, W.Va. Jim was born January 9, 1938, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Coba Amos and Helen Myrtle Wilkinson Reynolds. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, was owner and operator of Reynolds Insurance Agency in Wayne for 38 years and was a member of the Florence Memorial United Methodist Church, Dickson, W.Va. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Veronica Booth Reynolds, one daughter, Jeanette (Jeffery) Rutherford of Lavalette, one son, Patrick (Cindy) Reynolds of Mansfield, Ohio, five grandchildren, Shannon Leigh Rutherford, Kylie Jo Rutherford, Claire Reynolds, Abby Reynolds and Clay Reynolds. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

