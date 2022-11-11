JAMES ALLEN "COTTON" CHAPMAN, 78 of Ona, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born July 17, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Junior and Vivian Cooper Chapman. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Connie Chapman; one brother, Delmas Chapman and by one sister, Charlotte Clagg. He served in the United States Army Reserve and worked as a machinist for CSX. He loved to go hunting, fishing, trips to Alaska and to his cabin with family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Sherle Ann Chapman and Whitney Paige Spangler; one son, Shane Travis Chapman; two grandchildren, Haeven Chapman and Ryker Spears and special friend of 47 years, Dwight Porter and dear friend for more than 20 years, Opal Cooper. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
