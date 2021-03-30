JAMES ALVIN PINSON, 92, of Huntington, widower of Audrey Sharon Pinson, died March 26 at home. He was a retired machinist with General Telephone Electronics. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Mose Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you