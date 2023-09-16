James Arnold Lemons

JAMES "JIM" ARNOLD LEMONS of Prichard, W.Va., went home to be with The Lord on Sept. 9, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family. Jimmy grew up on Lemons Dairy Farm with his brothers Lewis (Beverly) Lemons, David (Linda Sue) Lemons and Mike (Debbie) Lemons, where he learned the value of hard work. Jim Spent his career with CSX and eventually retired after 40 years of service.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to turkey hunt, garden, travel, and relax on the beach. When he wasn't outside, you could find him in the floor playing with his grandchildren, building a piece of furniture for his beloved wife, or napping in the sun in his favorite chair. In his spare time, he also loved to coach. He was known for his sportsmanship and love of the game, for which he is still remembered today.
Jim is often described as kind, loving, hardworking, and loyal, but most of all Christlike. He was a Christian and walked closely with the Lord. He and his wife have been members of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church for 60 years.
Jim is survived by the love of his life and wife of sixty years, Shelia Kay Lemons. He is also survived by his daughter Shari (Charlie) Pinson, his son Brent (Kellie) Lemons, many loved nieces and nephews, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Casey Wellman, Kylie (Pax) Smith, Torie Wellman, Kassidy Lemons, Hunter Wellman, Austin Wellman, Jase Wellman, Sutton Smith, Grady Smith, Andy Pinson, Chad Pinson, Graysen Pinson, Preslie Pinson, and Linzie Pinson.
Jim is enjoying a Heavenly reunion with his parents Oscar and Louise Lemons, and one special son-in-law, Mykal Wellman.
To know Jim Lemons was to love him. He will be greatly missed by all he touched on earth but is now being celebrated in Heaven.
A funeral service to honor the life of Jim will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Oakland Avenue Baptist Church beginning at noon, with Pastor Mike Blankenship officiating the service. Visitation for friends and family will be held prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Jim will be laid to rest at Shy Gilkerson Cemetery in Prichard, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 1601 2nd Ave. Charleston, WV 25387.
