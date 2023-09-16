The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

James Arnold Lemons

JAMES "JIM" ARNOLD LEMONS of Prichard, W.Va., went home to be with The Lord on Sept. 9, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family. Jimmy grew up on Lemons Dairy Farm with his brothers Lewis (Beverly) Lemons, David (Linda Sue) Lemons and Mike (Debbie) Lemons, where he learned the value of hard work. Jim Spent his career with CSX and eventually retired after 40 years of service.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to turkey hunt, garden, travel, and relax on the beach. When he wasn't outside, you could find him in the floor playing with his grandchildren, building a piece of furniture for his beloved wife, or napping in the sun in his favorite chair. In his spare time, he also loved to coach. He was known for his sportsmanship and love of the game, for which he is still remembered today.

