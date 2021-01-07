JAMES ARTHUR CASTEEL, 89, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 3, 2021. He was born September 8, 1931, at East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Arbie and Elizabeth Casteel. Also preceding him in death was one son, James Arbie Casteel; two sisters, Viola Frye and Lucille Prichard; and one brother, Archie Casteel. James was a member of Laurel Freewill Baptist Church and retired from WV Division of Highways, Wayne, as an Assistant Supervisor. He leaves behind his loving wife of 72 years, Marie Casteel; two grandchildren, Brian (Kathy) Casteel of Wayne and Tammy Casteel Bryant of Huntington, W.Va.; four great-grandchildren, Brandy Anjalie Hairston of Wayne, Kevin (Taylor) Bryant of Columbus, Ohio, Kyle (Coby) Bryant of Orlando, Fla., and Kailey Robinette of Huntington; six great-great-grandchildren, Gabriel Rakes, Gavin Rakes, Dakota Rakes, Dalton Rakes, Tyrell Hairston and Carson Johnson, all of Wayne; and a host of friends and neighbors too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Huntington for their care and support. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Annex. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.
