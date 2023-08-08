The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

JAMES ARTHUR HATFIELD, 87 of Huntington died Aug. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Mack and Dave's. Funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Farmdale Church of Christ. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitaiton will be one hour before service at the church. Donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.

