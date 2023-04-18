JAMES B. ANDREWS SR. "JIM", passed away on April 10, 2023 at the age of 90. Jim was born in Randolph County, W.Va., to parents Anna and Arley Andrews. After graduating from Elkins HS in 1950, he earned his master's degree in music education at Marshall University. Jim served in the Army from 1956-1958. A devoted husband and father, Jim married Illa Pullen in 1962 and had one son, Brian. Professionally and as a volunteer, Jim worked extensively in a variety of areas of arts and music. His two biggest roles were serving as State Supervisor of Music at the West Virginia Department of Education (1965-1973), and Executive Director of Arts and Humanities (1973-1988). He received several awards along the way including Distinguished West Virginian in 1988. Vandalia Gathering (an annual music and arts festival) is one example of Jim's accomplishments that live on today. From playing trombone in a jazz band called Royal Blues as a teenager, to performing as a featured solo artist, to directing the Hurricane and Point Pleasant HS bands, to his work with The West Virginia Symphony, Jim's love of music spanned his entire life. If you had the chance to hear him play or were lucky enough to play in a group with him, you know how talented a musician he was. Jim was an avid golfer, his favorite course was Sleepy Hollow Golf Club where he was a 20-year member. He was also an active member of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, singing in the choir and serving as choir director during the mid-50s. While he lived the majority of his life in W.Va., he spent the last 20 years in The Villages, Fla., and was most recently in Greenville, S.C., near his son, daughter-in-law, and brother. Jim is survived by his son Brian (Susan), brother John (Mary), sister-in-law Arlene, niece Allison, and nephews Chris and Allen. Preceding him in death were his wife Illa, parents Arley and Anna, and brother Gene. Visitation and funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5 at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, W.Va. Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane, W.Va. Remembrances can be made in the form of contributions to the West Virginia Youth Symphony or The Dept. of Music at Marshall University.
