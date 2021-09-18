JAMES BASIL ADKINS, 83, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Paul Michael Booth. Burial will follow in the Bowen Cemetery. He was born December 14, 1937, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Basil and Aretta Adkins. James was retired from Heiner’s Bakery and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Salem United Baptist Church for 47 years. James was a diligent worker who took pride in providing for his family. He also loved gardening, woodworking and enjoying a good home-cooked meal. In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Donna J. Adkins, along with a daughter, Tammy Woolum, his brothers, Ronnie Adkins and Leo Adkins, and his sister, Carolyn Hall. Survivors include two sons, J.B. Adkins (Lee Anne) of Barboursville, W.Va., and Jeff Adkins (Melody) of Chesapeake, Ohio; one sister, Peggy Carson (Randy) of Sandston, Va.; nine grandchildren, Brandon Woolum (Celeste), Jacob Woolum (Elizabeth Nethercutt), Maranda Felix, Zachary Adkins, Sara Adkins, Rachel Mullen (Tevin) and Robin Frye; three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Raylee and Claire; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. John 14:2-4 — In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive unto you myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And wither I go ye know and the way ye know.

