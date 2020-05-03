Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.