JAMES “BUCKY” WRIGHT, 72, of Huntington, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, 2020. “Bucky,” as he was known, was born February 7, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William George and Ruth Margaret Peek Wright. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Dunkle, and nephew, Matthew Dunkle. He was a retired railcar inspector for ACF Industries. Bucky was an avid outdoorsman who also loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Margaret Bunyan Wright; children, Amy Frazier, Jason (Nancy) Wright and Ashley (Raymond) Washington; grandchildren, Makenzie, Hannah and Drew Frazier, Lauren Wright, Haley and Lexy Simpkins, Jonas and Jayden Washington, and great-granddaughter, Chesnie Adkins; sister, Judy (Pete) Diabo; brothers-in-law, Tommy Dunkle, Butch (Lynnette) Bunyan and Steve (Rhonda) Bunyan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private for the family. Interrment for Bucky will be at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hurricane community grieves sudden death of middle school student
- Former Marshall lineman Blake Brooks dies
- TIMMY LEE BECKETT
- MYLES LEE CLAGG
- WorkForce WV is now accepting pandemic unemployment claims
- More guidelines coming for coronavirus ‘hot spots’ like Cabell, Wayne
- PATRICIA "PATTY" CHILDERS
- Proctorville man pleads not guilty
- Hurricane High seniors participate in drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- WorkForce West Virginia explains CARES Act emergency unemployment benefits
Images
Collections
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade
- Photos: Hurricane High drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: Fire on 4th Street
- Photos: Explorer Academy Better World Day parade
- Photos: Servpro of Huntington First Responder Friday
- Photos: Central City Elementary drive-by parade
- Photos: Memorial held for Cottage Street house fire victims
- Photos: Retirement parade held for HFD Captain Scott Leep