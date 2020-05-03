JAMES “BUCKY” WRIGHT, 72, of Huntington, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, 2020. “Bucky,” as he was known, was born February 7, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William George and Ruth Margaret Peek Wright. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Dunkle, and nephew, Matthew Dunkle. He was a retired railcar inspector for ACF Industries. Bucky was an avid outdoorsman who also loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Margaret Bunyan Wright; children, Amy Frazier, Jason (Nancy) Wright and Ashley (Raymond) Washington; grandchildren, Makenzie, Hannah and Drew Frazier, Lauren Wright, Haley and Lexy Simpkins, Jonas and Jayden Washington, and great-granddaughter, Chesnie Adkins; sister, Judy (Pete) Diabo; brothers-in-law, Tommy Dunkle, Butch (Lynnette) Bunyan and Steve (Rhonda) Bunyan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private for the family. Interrment for Bucky will be at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

