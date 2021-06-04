JAMES CALVERT LeMASTER, aged 93, of Barboursville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 30, 2021, following a long illness. James was born on May 12, 1928. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Cinda LeMaster, and his loving wife of many years, Dolores McClellan LeMaster. He is survived by his son, James LeMaster Jr. and wife Patricia Collins LeMaster, also of Barboursville. James is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael LeMaster (Natalie) of Milton and David LeMaster (Courtney) of Chattanooga, Tenn. In addition, James had two great-grandchildren, Jake and Brynn LeMaster of Chattanooga, Tenn. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Donna Jane Campbell (Charlie) of McMinnville, Tenn., and several nieces and nephews. James was a master plumber for many years and a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union No. 521. He also taught plumbing to many apprentices as well as at the Cabell County Vocational Center. During his working years, he was known for his prodigious strength, earning him the nicknames among his peers of “Bull Moose” and “Bull of the Woods.” James enjoyed fishing and hand-built custom fishing rods. He also had an interest in Native American archaeology and arrowhead making. In his later years, he loved reading and spending time with his family and beloved cats. There will be a committal service conducted at noon on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance Mausoleum, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Roger Adams officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit: W.Va. girl says she can’t run cross country because of transgender athlete ban
- Marshall football releases full 2021 schedule
- ‘Oracle of Ona’ sees continued growth in StrongTower Investments
- Email shows drug firm employees applauded customers’ shift to illicit drugs
- Cabell County BOE adopts amended redistricting plan
- Ironton parade returns to normal for 2021
- Father of missing infant arrested on unrelated charges
- Improvements planned around Ironton Splash Park
- HS Softball: Cabell Midland tops Lincoln County, 7-6, in thriller; Spring Valley tops Huntington
- Justice: Vaccine lottery prizes include $1 million, scholarships, pickups, firearms
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley High School Graduation 2021
- Photos: Huntington High School graduation 2021
- Photos: Wayne High School Graduation 2021
- Photos: Chesapeake High School Graduation 2021
- Photos: South Point High School 2021 Commencement
- Photos: St. Joseph Central Catholic High School 2021 graduation
- Photos: Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
- Photos: Cabell Midland's 27th Annual Commencement Ceremony
- Photos: Splash pad opens, St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground
- Photos: Covenant School 2021 commencement