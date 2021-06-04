JAMES CALVERT LeMASTER, aged 93, of Barboursville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 30, 2021, following a long illness. James was born on May 12, 1928. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Cinda LeMaster, and his loving wife of many years, Dolores McClellan LeMaster. He is survived by his son, James LeMaster Jr. and wife Patricia Collins LeMaster, also of Barboursville. James is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael LeMaster (Natalie) of Milton and David LeMaster (Courtney) of Chattanooga, Tenn. In addition, James had two great-grandchildren, Jake and Brynn LeMaster of Chattanooga, Tenn. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Donna Jane Campbell (Charlie) of McMinnville, Tenn., and several nieces and nephews. James was a master plumber for many years and a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union No. 521. He also taught plumbing to many apprentices as well as at the Cabell County Vocational Center. During his working years, he was known for his prodigious strength, earning him the nicknames among his peers of “Bull Moose” and “Bull of the Woods.” James enjoyed fishing and hand-built custom fishing rods. He also had an interest in Native American archaeology and arrowhead making. In his later years, he loved reading and spending time with his family and beloved cats. There will be a committal service conducted at noon on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance Mausoleum, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Roger Adams officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

