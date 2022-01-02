JAMES CLIFFORD VENABLE JR., 86, of Lawrenceville, Ga., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 21, 2021, peacefully at his home. In honor of his last wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral services. Online condolences and well wishes may be shared with family by visiting www.levettfuneralhome.com.

