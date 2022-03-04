JAMES CLINTON SPEARS, “JIM,” 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on February 14, 2022, in Paramount Senior Living, Ona, W.Va. He was born March 23, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Pansy Mae Spears (Berry), and a sister, Phyliss Lee Day.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Vicki Kearns Spears, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio; his son, Matthew “Matt” Spears, daughter-in-law Claudia and grandson Sebastian of Stuttgart, Germany; his son, Jason Spears, daughter-in-law Shannon and grandsons AJ, Austin and Anthony of Kearneysville, W.Va.; his sister, Carolyn Sue Campbell, husband Bill, niece Missy and nephew Chris of Virginia; and a very special sister-in-law and family, Bunny Smith, husband Paul and nieces Alice and Dr. Samantha Smith of Huntington, W.Va.
Jim grew up in Lavalette, W.Va., where he was a football standout at Buffalo High School, Wayne County, and later Morehead State University, Kentucky.
He started his career in school education as a math teacher after earning a bachelor’s degree in teaching from Marshall University in 1968. He would later graduate from Marshall in 1973 after earning a Master’s degree in vocational and technical administration.
It was while attending Marshall when he met his wife, Vicki, at a church function in 1967. They were married on July 3, 1968, and moved throughout West Virginia supporting his career, as he was later the principal of vocational schools in Tucker, Wetzel and Berkeley counties.
The last 16 1/2 years of his 35 1/2-year career in education were spent at the James Rumsey Technical Institute in Hedgesville, W.Va., where he served as school principal until his retirement in 2003. He was always looking for innovative methods to better the education for students, such as working with colleges and state legislators to establish dual enrollment programs and bringing satellite video conferencing into the classroom as an option for remote learning.
Some of Jim’s many talents were displayed within multiple aspects of home building and carpentry. He was a certified home inspector in West Virginia for 15 years and a certified electrician in Tennessee. He and his wife, Vicki, built numerous homes together in West Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
He loved to garden and enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and some of his best “tales” were memories of multiple trips he was able to take to Alaska after he retired.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, with family member Edward Lowry officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, OH. Visitation will be at noon for family and 1 p.m. for the public at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
The family would also like to express a special “thank you” to neurologist Dr. Paul Ferguson of Marshall Health, along with Dr. Cynthia Pinson and all the nurses and staff of Paramount Senior Living Memory Care, and also Hospice of Huntington.
The family requests that everyone wear masks at the visitation and service. The funeral will be livestreamed at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1195361.