JAMES “LARRY” CRAWFORD, of Kiahsville, W.Va., and Hawthorne, Fla., received his heavenly home on Friday, January 22, 2021, at the age of 77 years and one day. Born on January 21, 1944, to the late Albert and Birdie Wiley Crawford, Dad worked as a steel worker, timberman, was a founding member of the Tri-County Ambulance Service, and owned and operated Crawford’s Garage for several years. Dad always enjoyed working as an electrician in the underground coal mines. He was a dedicated member and Deacon at Oak Ridge Chapel of Interlachen, Fla. Dad enjoyed hunting with his son and grandsons, and was always ready to go fishing, especially with the “best buddy he ever had,” Dallas Queen. Dad got the most pleasure from watching his great-grandchildren play. In addition to his parents, Dad was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Ronnie, Dan, Don and Bob, and his father-in-law, Ransom Wiley. Those left behind to cherish his memory include the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Rosa Lee Wiley Crawford; his daughters, Cindy and Steve Hinkle, Mayme Lynn and Eddie Meadows, Carol and David Burns, Kim Beaty and Jay Davidson; and his son, James Larry Jr. and Kelly Crawford; his mother-in-law, Mayme Wiley, whom he loved and treated as his own mother; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, with two more expected soon; a brother, William “Doodle” and LaAnna Crawford; a sister, Erma Jean and Paul Hayes; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dad lived his life as a testimony to God and left behind no doubt as to where he will spend eternity. His greatest prayer was that his children and grandchildren would do the same and rejoice with him in heaven one day. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Rev. Tim Davis officiating. Burial will follow on his family farm in the Willie Wiley Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
