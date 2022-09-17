JAMES CURTIS SMITH, 85, of Ceredo, husband of Nancy Smith, died Sept. 15 at home. He was a finance manager for Washington Mutual. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the church. www.regerfh.com.
