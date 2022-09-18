James Curtis Smith

JAMES "PA" CURTIS SMITH, 85, of Ceredo, went to his Heavenly home on Sept. 15, 2022. Jim leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy Jean Carter Smith. Jim was a 1955 graduate of CK High School. After high school, he proudly served in the United States Air Force at Schilling Air Force Base in Salina, Kan. Jim was a Finance Loan Manager for 42 years for Public Finance/Washington Mutual. He was an avid supporter of little league sports and was especially proud of his years spent coaching his children. Jim and Nancy raised two wonderful children, Jodi Lynn (Danny) Picklesimer and Gregory Todd Smith. Jim leaves behind six devoted grandchildren who loved and admired their "Pa": Christopher Todd Picklesimer (Kacie), Chad Allen Picklesimer (Tali), Destany Chantana McCallister (Jonathan), Gregory Todd Smith Jr, Tessa Marie Smith, and Madison Lynn Picklesimer; and two precious great grandsons, Cade and Joel. Jim was recently surprised and thrilled to hear there was a third great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by two brothers, William F. (Ruby) Smith and Edward L. (Tess) Smith; one sister, Sandra M. (Joseph) Cassis; special nieces, Karen, Sarabeth, Brenda; and nephew, Rick. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Clayton Smith and Elizabeth Melissa Wolfe Smith; three siblings, Ronald Smith, Patricia (Robert) Carter, and Shirley (Butch)Sundstrum. Jim loved sports. He spent years playing in a softball league and was an avid golfer. He was a lifetime fan of Marshall University Sports and had the privilege of watching the Herd win against Notre Dame from his hospital bed. He was a loyal Cincinnati Reds fan cheering them on every chance he had. Jim also loved the outdoors and fishing on the Greenbriar River. But, his greatest love and proudest accomplishment was his family. Jim was a member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church on James River Road where he loved spending time with his church family. Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 p.m. at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted by Jody Fortner, Monday, Sept 19th, 2022 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery North East in Grayson, Kentucky. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
