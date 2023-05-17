JAMES DAVID BRADSHAW, 76 of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. He was born March 28, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late James William and Vida Simpkins Bradshaw. David was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Adkins Bradshaw; a sister-in-law, Suzann Ransbottom and husband David; three nephews, David Ransbottom II, Joshua Ransbottom, Scott Bradshaw; a great-niece, Aleetha Ransbottom; his best friend of 63 years, Paul Baker and wife Debbie; and a brother. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery by Pastors Ray Williamson and Phil Williamson. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

