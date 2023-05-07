James David Crockett
JAMES DAVID CROCKETT, 61 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at King's Daughters Medical Center after a short illness. He leaves behind family and numerous friends who will greatly miss him. Special thanks to Kayla Fyffe, his favorite nurse at King's Daughters for always making him smile. There will be no service by his request. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

