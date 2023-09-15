JAMES DAVID TRAYLOR, 72, of Bixby, Oklahoma, passed away on September 7, 2023, following a life of loving the Lord. He was born January 11, 1951, in Huntington, West Virginia to the late James and Joyce Traylor. "David" graduated from Vinson High School in 1968 and worked at Owens-Illinois and Appalachian Power. He was survived by many family members who loved him very much: a daughter, Christi Dawson of Kentucky; one daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Darren Hayes of Mounds, Oklahoma; a son, Grant Traylor and his girlfriend, Christi Sloan, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky; a sister, Gloria Traylor of Winfield, West Virginia; a sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Tennis Adkins of Milton; and four granddaughters: Aralyn and Kienna Hayes of Mounds, Oklahoma; Kyra Traylor of Ashland, Kentucky; and Cassie Gray of Huntington. He also had several special friends whom were family in his heart: Ron and Vicki Tabor of West Virginia and Rylan Nichols of Oklahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Traylor. The family would like you to remember that while he will be missed so much, his passing is not a time of mourning, but a time of celebration. The trials and tribulations of this life are now over and he has now been made whole again! For that, we smile! We cannot wait for the day our Father, Brother, Grandpa, Papaw Traylor and Good Buddy walks pain-free to greet us with a hug and smile when we see him again.
