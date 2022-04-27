JAMES DIRK BLEVINS, 50, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Minister Chris Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Dirk was born May 8, 1971, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Patsy Neace Blevins and the late Wilburn Darrell Blevins. He was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and a Courier for Valley Health Systems, Inc. Dirk was an avid guitarist. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Emma Mae Plymale. In addition to his mother, survivors include his beloved wife, Heather Blevins; daughter, Jade Spurlock; brothers, Joseph “Joey” Blackburn (Donna), Terry Blackburn (Beverly) and Marc Blevins (Cathy); niece, Kelsey Blevins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jorge and Cheryl Plymale; and a special friend who was more like a brother, Brad Carver. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

