JAMES DIRK BLEVINS, 50, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Minister Chris Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Dirk was born May 8, 1971, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Patsy Neace Blevins and the late Wilburn Darrell Blevins. He was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and a Courier for Valley Health Systems, Inc. Dirk was an avid guitarist. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Emma Mae Plymale. In addition to his mother, survivors include his beloved wife, Heather Blevins; daughter, Jade Spurlock; brothers, Joseph “Joey” Blackburn (Donna), Terry Blackburn (Beverly) and Marc Blevins (Cathy); niece, Kelsey Blevins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jorge and Cheryl Plymale; and a special friend who was more like a brother, Brad Carver. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New York-based firm acquires industrial property in Huntington
- AMY MICHELLE CAZAD ADKINS
- Marshall athletic HOF renamed at former QB Pennington's request
- Red Tail Barn opens near Barboursville, hosting everything from weddings to live music
- Pullman management company seeks rent reduction for cinema
- Owner of plant and produce shop reflects, predicts 2022 to be best year yet
- BRAD ARTHUR
- Green beats White, 13-6, in defensive spring game
- One dead, others injured in U.S. 52 crash
- BUSINESS BEAT: Prime Engineering expanding in downtown Huntington
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football Green and White game
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before Green and White Game
- Photos: Lincoln County vs. Cabell Midland, softball
- Photos: Cabell-Huntington Health Department recognizes COVID-19 pandemic volunteers
- Photos: "Beauty and the Beast" performance at Huntington High
- Photos: 2022 Marshall Bowl-a-Thon
- Photos: Sports Card & Collectible Show
- Photos: Malibu Jack's Ashland grand opening celebration
- Photos: Marshall University’s Lavender Graduation Ceremony
- Photos: Huntington Heart Walk