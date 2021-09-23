JAMES E. COATES, 93, of Estero, Florida, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida, September 7, 2021, 3 days short of his 94th birthday. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Jeff Lycans. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. He was born September 10, 1927, the son of the late Willard McKinley and Ethel Mae Owen Coates. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Gloria Jean Morrison Coates. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Pack and Maudie Chadwick and one brother, Willard Coates. Jim served in the U.S. Navy as we were coming out of World War II. Jim retired from Armco Steel in Ashland, Kentucky. He worked in Vinson High School Band Boosters and served as Vice President. He was supportive of youth sports in Westmoreland. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter who he adored and his son-in-law, Marsha Gail Coates Chandler and Paul Wesley Chandler of Estero, Florida; his pride and joy grandson and his wife, James Wesley Chandler and Joleana Chandler of Naples, Florida; and his two great-grandchildren who gave him so much love and joy while he lived in Florida, Elena and Evan Chandler. He is also survived by a special brother and sister-in-law who were not only family but best friends, Stanley and Janet Coates of Proctorville, Ohio; one sister, Regina Ball of Barboursville, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. The family requests that if you are attending the visitation and services that you follow mask requirements and observe social distancing. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
