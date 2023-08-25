The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

JAMES E. THOMPSON, 75, of Huntington, husband of Cheryl Murphy Thompson, died Aug. 22 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired supervisor with Steel of WV. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Jackson Avenue Church of God Holiness. Burial will follow in Earl Cemetery, Skyview Drive, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.

