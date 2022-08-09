James Earl Anderson
JAMES EARL "JIM" ANDERSON, 84 of Rural Hall, N.C., passed away on July 22, 2022, after a brief illness. Jim was born and lived most of his life in Huntington, W.Va.

He is survived by his beloved wife Anna Lou, with whom he had a 70-year love affair that began at a Huntington skating rink as teenagers. He loved his children: daughter Andrea Seckman and her husband Brent of King, N.C., and his son John Anderson and his wife Laura of Eugene, Ore. He was especially proud of his grandchildren: Elizabeth Anderson-Bass (Trever Bass) of Vancouver. B.C., Tyler Anderson (Lauren) of Atlanta, Ga., Hillary Smith (Joshua) of Franklin Tenn., and Rachael Butts (Grant) of King, N.C. Rachael has played a significant role in the care of her grandparents in recent years. He was also close with his nephews Jack, Jeff, and David Irwin, sons of his late sister Patricia Irwin. He was preceded in death by his brother John Anderson.

