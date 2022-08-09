James Earl Anderson

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
JAMES EARL "JIM" ANDERSON, 84 of Rural Hall, N.C., passed away on July 22, 2022, after a brief illness. Jim was born and lived most of his life in Huntington, W.Va.
He is survived by his beloved wife Anna Lou, with whom he had a 70-year love affair that began at a Huntington skating rink as teenagers. He loved his children: daughter Andrea Seckman and her husband Brent of King, N.C., and his son John Anderson and his wife Laura of Eugene, Ore. He was especially proud of his grandchildren: Elizabeth Anderson-Bass (Trever Bass) of Vancouver. B.C., Tyler Anderson (Lauren) of Atlanta, Ga., Hillary Smith (Joshua) of Franklin Tenn., and Rachael Butts (Grant) of King, N.C. Rachael has played a significant role in the care of her grandparents in recent years. He was also close with his nephews Jack, Jeff, and David Irwin, sons of his late sister Patricia Irwin. He was preceded in death by his brother John Anderson.
He was a career letter carrier with the Postal Service, but upon his retirement, he embarked on a second career with Anna Lou, his nephew Jack Irwin and friend Judy Ray operating a successful and respected estate sale business. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, which he joined at age 17 and came out six years later as a Staff Sargent, a husband, and a father. Over the years, he was a member of King Moravian Church, Pea Ridge Baptist Church, Highlawn Baptist Church, and Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington. The terms that best describe Jim are compassion, loyalty, hard work, and love of family. Ever the jokester, he loved putting people at ease with a joke or story. He was always the first to volunteer, to help anyone in need whether he knew them or not. He loved cars, buying, and selling more than anyone can remember. He kept a crew of lifelong guy friends with whom he shared a passion for car restoration, flea markets, and bartering.
A memorial service will be planned in the future as we contemplate the loss of our beloved "Jimmie." May he rest in peace.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Earl "Jim" Anderson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.