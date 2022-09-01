JAMES EARL LEIST, 71, of Kenova, husband of Carol Jean Leist, died Aug. 29 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438. www.rollinsfh.com.

