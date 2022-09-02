James Earl Leist

JAMES EARL "BUCK" LEIST, 71, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Buck was born October 31, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan a son of the late Earl Leist and the late Betty Lou Perry Wellman. He was a member of the Buena Vista Lodge #60 and the Scottish Rite Lodge of Huntington. Buck was a retired Foreman from the Ohio River Terminal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Alan Leist. He is survived by his stepfather Charles Wellman; beloved wife Carol Jean Leist; three sons Michael Leist (Jennifer), Jamie Leist and Andrew Leist (Tina Stewart) and nine grandchildren Stefan, Harleigh, Sarah, Kayla, Jacob, Brayden, Seth, Alexa and Zoe. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Entombment will be 1 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, with the Masonic Lodge and the American Legion Post 93 conducting graveside rites at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children P.O. box 1525 Ranson, WV 25438. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
