JAMES EDWARD ADKINS, 62, of Kiahsville, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, in Salt Rock, W.Va. He was born August 9, 1959, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Lindsey Adkins Jr. and the late Arizona Lucas Adkins. Survivors include his longtime companion, Teresa Neace; a daughter, Ladonna Pasters (Brandon Seiber) of Cleveland, Ohio; three stepsons, William Neace (Danielle), Jarrett Hawks, Anthony Neace; two sisters, Pamela Gail Adkins and Patricia Joy Sanchez; six nieces, Francesca Adkins, Caramae Sanchez, Audrey Sanchez, Pamela Davis and Shannon Martin; a nephew, Thomas Sanchez Jr.; and eight grandchildren, Joshua, Noah, Owen Seiber, Tyler, Ova and Sunnie Neace, Waylin Hawks and Kylee Stephens. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation from noon until service time. Burial will follow on his family’s estate at James Adkins Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va. 

