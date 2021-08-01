JAMES EDWARD “JIM” LUCAS, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord July 29, 2021. He was born July 21, 1945, in Huntington, son of the late Herman Bias and Gurnia Lucas. Jim retired from the WV Division of Highways after 35 years of service and loved the Cincinnati Reds. He was a devoted member of Christ Temple Church, where he was saved on Father’s Day 2009 and was baptized and served faithfully as an usher, and was also known to many as “Candy Man,” passing out candy. He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Donna Sue Porter Lucas. In addition to his wife, he is survived by the loves of his life: daughters, Tina (Charles) McIntosh of Barboursville, Amy Beth (Todd) Caldwell of Barboursville and Sheila (David) Bryant of Logan, W.a.; one son, Donny (Jessica Whitmore) Burress of Nitro, W.Va.; his pride and joys, five grandchildren: Tyler and Ally Caldwell, Mikayla McIntosh, Ryan (Amber) Bryant, Tylah (Chris) Bryant; two great-grandchildren, Maddie and Jaxon Bryant; two sisters, Linda Maynard and Pat Bias, both of Kenova; one brother, Gary “Red” (Betty) Bias of Huntington; special first cousins, Herbie (Sharon) Lucas of Branchland, W.Va., Terry Triplett of Branchland, W.Va.; as well as a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, near Barboursville, with Pastors Chuck Lawrence and Keith Watters officiating. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service time on Tuesday at the mortuary. The services will be livestreamed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary Website, Facebook and YouTube pages. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Founder of Hillbilly Hot Dogs dies
- Arch Resources nearly ready to open new met coal mine in WV
- Lost Huntington: Albert E. Cox House
- More than 50 manhole lids, catch basin covers reported stolen
- Charleston mall space still set to become hotel
- Police roundup: Man arrested after overnight stabbing
- CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN DROWN
- Scaled-down West Virginia Hot Dog Festival promises to be fun for whole family
- Health department alerts of substantial spread of COVID-19
- Yingling named CEO, president of Mountain Health Network and hospitals
Collections
- Photos: 2021 Cabell County Fair Parade
- Photos: Cabell County Fair, Wednesday
- Photos: Huntington Police Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: "The Wizard of Oz" at the Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Sloane Square Gallery
- Photos: K-9 training obstacle course dedication ceremony
- Photos: Mural unveiled at Ebenezer Day Care Center
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Horse Show
- Photos: A Cappella in the Park