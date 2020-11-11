Thank you for Reading.

JAMES EDWARD WALLER, age 79, of Gahanna, Ohio, was blessed to have passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on November 7, 2020. Born November 17, 1940, he graduated from Crum High School in W.Va. He moved to Columbus, Ohio, where he started working in the sign industry. He eventually built his own sign company in 1985 with his partner and dear friend, Howard Berridge. A faithful follower of Jesus Christ, Jim was an active member of Gahanna Free Will Baptist Church over the last 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Siebert and Eda Waller; many brothers and sisters; and a beautiful daughter, Margaret June Williams. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of over 50 years, Eva Waller; son, Rick Waller; daughter, Saundra (Rod) Shannon; grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Circelli, Chad (Kaylee) Waller, Jessica (Michael) Waller-Sollberger, Austin (Ambyr) Shannon, Nick (Sam) Waller, Chris (Samantha) Waller; great-grandchildren, Kylynne, McKenna and Dallas; dear lifelong friends, George and Jenny Prince. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna. (Masks are required.) Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service on Thursday at the funeral home will be by invitation only and will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Pastor Curtis Booth officiating. If you would like to join the family for the procession to the cemetery, please be at the funeral home by 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will be webcast and may be viewed by visiting www.schoedinger.com. Those who wish may donate in Jim’s memory to Gahanna Free Will Baptist Church, 3868 N. Stygler Road, Gahanna, OH 43230.

