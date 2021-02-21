JAMES ELLIOTT “PORKEY” McDOWELL, 76, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in his Burlington, North Carolina, home. He was born on August 22, 1944, to the late Earl and Susan McDowell. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald McDowell, and a niece, Debbie Gibson.
At a young age, Porkey was curious about how things worked. He built things with his erector set and conducted many science experiments with his home chemistry set. At Douglass High School, he excelled in chemistry, physics and math. He was an outstanding trumpet player and a proud member of The Douglass High School Wildcats Marching Band. However, during his senior year Douglass closed and he completed his high school degree and graduated from Huntington High School.
While attending Marshall University, he was on the staff of the Parthenon school newspaper as a photographer. He also served as a leader of a Black activist group on campus and attended The March on Washington in 1963. He was instrumental in getting the flag lowered in front of Old Main as a tribute to the slain late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. After graduating from Marshall, he attended Antioch School of Law in Washington, D.C.
His leadership abilities were not lost on the city of Huntington. He was outspoken and very active in his community and neighborhood. He served as President of the local chapter of the NAACP. As an entrepreneur, he created his own construction company named Booker T. Washington and built several affordable homes in the neighborhood.
Building and flying model airplanes was one of his hobbies. His love of photography led to a business venture. During the latter years, he enjoyed painting, cooking and reading. He truly was a lifelong learner.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories: A former wife, Carrie V. McDowell of Morrisville, NC. Two daughters, Lisa (Lawrence Jr.) Wright of Columbus, Ohio, and Julie McDowell of Morrisville, North Carolina. Siblings: Kathryn McDowell and Peggy Woodson of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Tracy (Stephon) McDowell of Weatherby Lake, Missouri. Three grandkids: Lawrence Wright III “Trey” and Sierra Wright of Columbus, Ohio, and Joshua McDowell of North Carolina. Four nephews: Eric Woodson and Damon Trammell of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Franklin McDowell of Garden City, Kansas, and one niece, Alisha, “The Kid” (Brandon) Rodgers of Dallas, Georgia.
Special Friends: The Legendary Continentals, Paul Barnes and Michael Gray, in addition to Helen Taylor, Jackie Smith Calloway and a host of cousins including the Branches and the Spotts along with many more classmates, friends and acquaintances.
Cards and acknowledgements may be sent directly to The McDowell family at 10953 Thornview Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45241. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Online condolences may be sent to Sharpe Funeral Home, Burlington, N.C.