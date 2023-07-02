The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

James Ellis Wallace
JAMES "JIM" ELLIS WALLACE of Alexandria, Virginia passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2023. He is survived by his wife Ellen Phelan Wallace, sons Andy (Julia) and Craig (Kimberly), grandchildren Morgan Cole (Tyler), Brendan Wallace (Laura), Conor Wallace (Rachel), Cameron Wallace, Larsen Wallace and Jonah Young; great-grandchildren Hayes Cole, Beckett Wallace, Wyatt Cole, Lillian Wallace, Andi Wallace and Cedrych Burcham.

James is preceded in death by his parents Shelton and Lona Wallace and siblings Edna Davis, Clarence Wallace, Cecil Wallace, Opal Graham, Curtis Wallace and Bernard Wallace.

