James Ellsworth Hineman
SYSTEM

JAMES ELLSWORTH HINEMAN, 84, of Huntignton, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Eric Hutchinson at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Crook Chapel Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 93 of Kenova. James was born on December 7, 1938 in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Curtis Elwood and Helen Uda Hineman. He was a member of the IBEW Local 317. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Linda Hineman; and one grandson, Joshua Dallas Hineman. He is survived by his two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael (Stacie) Hineman and Rick Hineman; two granddaughters, Brinley and Chandler Hineman; and one niece, Nancy Duvall. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you