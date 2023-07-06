JAMES ELTON "CHUCK" NELSON, 72, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went to his heavenly home on June 30, 2023, at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md. He was the son of the late Rev. James "Ed" and Lucille Sansom Nelson of Salt Rock, W.Va. He was the brother of the late Randy Nelson and Sue (Eugene) Fletcher. Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 40 years, Bertha Brumfield Nelson and his adoring daughter, Jamie Tay Lora Nelson. Chuck was blessed with precious nephews Todd (Tara) Nelson of Milton, Brandon (Tim) Fletcher of Catlettsburg, Ky., Taylor (Kim) Nelson of Jacksonville, Fla., and John (Sandy) Henson of Harts, W.Va. He had precious nieces Stacy (Travis) Lee of Florence, S.C., and Marsha (Paul) Isaacs of Charleston, W.Va.; two special sisters-in-law, Delores Nelson of Salt Rock and Cori (Rick Helton) Brumfield of Harts; a dear brother-in-law, Frank (Barbara) Henson of Harts; and one godson, Paul Ray Isaacs of New Albany, Indiana. First and most importantly, Chuck was a Christian since the age of five. He loved reading his Bible, going to church, and discussing God's Word. He exemplified the characteristics of a Christian life. He served in many capacities over the years. He attended Enon Missionary Baptist Church. Chuck was an honor graduate of Marshall University. He was a teacher and an elementary school principal in Lincoln County for 36 years. He felt it was a privilege and a calling to be entrusted with the education of the children. He served as a principal at Pleasant View, and assistant at West Hamlin and Duval. He enjoyed all types of sports, especially if Marshall was playing. Chuck coached girls' basketball and volleyball at Guyan Valley High School for many successful years. He also coached softball and baseball at Salt Rock. In his spare time, he enjoyed studying archaeology and sharing his knowledge of the Salt Rock Indians. He made presentations in the Tri-State area to many schools and organizations. Another hobby was researching genealogy. He compiled an extensive collection of information and photographs for himself and others. Chuck left behind countless friends and family that he loved dearly and hopes to see you again in Heaven, too. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with the Rev. Chelcie Gibson officiating. Dear friends, Jerry and Debbie Jobe and grandniece Brooklyn Nelson will perform the music. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
