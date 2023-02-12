James Elwood Eshenaur
JAMES "JIM" ELWOOD ESHENAUR of Boise, Idaho, born August 30, 1929, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, passed away at age 93 on January 19, 2023.

He is survived by children Debra "Desh" Lee Anderson and Walter Clair Eshenaur, their spouses David Anderson and Tannie Eshenaur, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Jim's beloved wife Marion Eshenaur passed away February 11, 2022.

