James Elwood Eshenaur

JAMES "JIM" ELWOOD ESHENAUR of Boise, Idaho, born August 30, 1929, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, passed away at age 93 on January 19, 2023.
He is survived by children Debra "Desh" Lee Anderson and Walter Clair Eshenaur, their spouses David Anderson and Tannie Eshenaur, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Jim's beloved wife Marion Eshenaur passed away February 11, 2022.
His life distilled was one of formidable intellect, integrity, service and generosity. He quietly modeled these qualities to those he touched, but more importantly, he wove them into his daily walk with his Lord.
A funeral service will be held for Dr. Jim at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Living Hope Bible Church (formerly Ustick Baptist Church), 14301 W. McMillan Rd. in Boise with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A committal service will follow at 2 p.m. at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise.
A memorial service for both Dr. Jim and Marion Eshenaur, will be held at Community of Nations Church (formerly Bethany Baptist Church), 2025 Skillman Ave, Roseville, Minnesota, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Converge International, 11002 Lake Hart Drive, Orlando, FL 32832.
