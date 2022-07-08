JAMES F. "JERRY" McDOWELL, 87, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., entered Heaven on July 5, 2022. He was born on July 24, 1934, in Huntington, to the late Jay and Anna Merle Carter McDowell, and was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Gibson and two brothers, Donald McDowell and Larry McDowell.
Jerry graduated from Huntington High School and from Marshall College. He later attended law school at night while working full-time as a computer programmer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio. Jerry was also a schoolteacher and retired from his government job in 1974, moving back to his hometown of Huntington.
He enjoyed buying and selling automobiles, antiques and coins. His partners in these activities were the late jeweler Leonard Keen and antique dealer Robert Vipperman. For many years, Jerry was a daily customer at the west Huntington Hardee's and enjoyed the "coffee club" at the restaurant. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Huntington, W.Va.
Jerry is survived by his loving sister, Juanita Heiner, of Barboursville, W.Va., who was his main caregiver for the last several years, faithfully visiting him while he was at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. He also received excellent care from the staff at the care facility while he was there.
Jerry had no children of his own; but he is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
