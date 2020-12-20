JAMES FLETCHER WILSON, 90, of Wayne, husband of Rose Wilson, died Dec. 18 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from Contel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Booten Millers Fork United Baptist Church; burial at 3 p.m. at Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

